SINGAPORE, Dec 7 — A two-metre-long reticulated python regurgitated a cat after being spotted with a bloated belly at 12 Eunos Crescent yesterday morning.

The National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed to The Straits Times that the python had consumed the cat before vomiting it out.

“The reticulated python plays a crucial role in regulating the ecosystem by keeping pest populations, such as rodents, in check,” said NParks’ group director of wildlife management How Choon Beng.

He said that encounters with pythons are not uncommon due to Singapore’s high biodiversity and the proximity of natural habitats to residential areas.

NParks officers removed the python and transferred it to the Mandai Wildlife Group for monitoring and assessment.

The snake will be released into a forested area far from human dwellings if deemed suitable, NParks added.

Photos shared on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group showed the python partially inside an open drain next to a patch of grass, with a noticeable bulge in its stomach.

The sighting elicited varied reactions online, with some expressing shock at its size and presence in a residential neighbourhood, while others emphasised the snake’s ecological role.

This incident follows a similar sighting on November 9 near Paya Lebar Square, where another python was safely removed from a bush by NParks and taken to Mandai Wildlife Group.

NParks has advised the public to stay calm and maintain distance if they encounter snakes.

People should avoid handling the animals and contact NParks’ helpline if assistance is required.

Further guidance on dealing with wildlife encounters is available on NParks’ website.