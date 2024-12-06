SINGAPORE, Dec 6 — McDonald’s Singapore will begin charging customers for additional condiment packets beyond the standard allocation starting January 2 next year, the fast-food giant has announced, reported Xinhua.

Under the new policy, sauces such as BBQ, Curry and Honey Mustard will cost S$0.50 (RM1.65) per packet if customers request extras. Salad dressings, like Japanese Roasted Sesame, will be priced at S$0.70 per packet.

However, ketchup and garlic chili sauce, two staples, will remain free “based on fixed allocation to a food order,” it said on its website.

McDonald’s Singapore explained the policy as a step to “help manage food waste and rising food costs”, which it described as “ongoing challenges” across the food and beverage industry.

A similar policy of charging for extra condiments has been effective for many years, but not always been enforced, local media reported.

A staff member at a central Singapore outlet confirmed to Xinhua that diners could still request extra sauces for free for the moment but “not next year”. Unlimited ketchup and garlic chili sauce are served at self-service dispensers in the store.

To inform customers, a poster has been placed at the collection counter at the store with a slogan, “LOVE OUR DIPS? GET MORE FOR JUST 50¢ EACH”, alongside a QR code linking to more details about the policy.

The announcement has been met with mixed reactions. Some customers expressed dissatisfaction, citing McDonald’s already high prices. The company has also added a feedback section on its website to address concerns from customers unhappy with the change.

“We seek our customers’ understanding and hope they will continue to enjoy the food and sauces they love,” McDonald’s Singapore said. — Bernama