SINGAPORE, Dec 5 — Eleven suspected members of unlawful societies were arrested following a two-day islandwide enforcement operation conducted on November 29 and 30, targeting over 40 public entertainment outlets, nightlife establishments, and eateries.

In a statement issued on December 4, the police revealed that the operation was spearheaded by the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) Secret Societies Branch, with assistance from three police divisions, according to a report published in The Straits Times today.

Approximately 100 individuals were checked during the operation.

Investigations into the 11 suspects, who range in age from 19 to 61, are currently ongoing, according to the police.

Under Singapore law, anyone convicted of being a member of an unlawful society can face a fine of up to S$5,000 (RM16,500), imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

“The police will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to conduct regular enforcement operations at various public entertainment and nightlife outlets and popular gathering places,” the statement added.