SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — Singaporean businessman Ng Teck Lee, 58, and his wife, Thor Chwee Hwa, 55, were arrested in Malaysia yesterday after nearly two decades on the run over a multimillion-dollar embezzlement case, The Straits Times reported today.

The couple fled Singapore in 2005 during investigations into Ng’s alleged misuse of electronic scrap from his company, Citiraya Industries, which defrauded clients of over US$51 million (RM228 million).

Ng, the former CEO of Citiraya, allegedly orchestrated a scheme to divert shipments of electronic scrap meant for recycling, selling the materials as new products through syndicates in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Investigations by Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) revealed he misappropriated 89 tonnes of scrap and paid nearly S$2 million in bribes to employees and associates.

Ng’s wife was also implicated in the operation, which came to light in December 2004 when Taiwanese authorities intercepted a chip marked for destruction.

Authorities have since prosecuted 12 individuals, handing down sentences ranging from eight months to eight years.

The couple evaded capture by assuming false identities, despite extensive efforts that included warrants, Interpol Red Notices, and seizure of assets totalling S$23 million, including luxury properties.

The CPIB confirmed this as the largest asset seizure against an individual on record.

According to The Straits Times, Ng and Thor were apprehended in Johor Baru by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and extradited to Singapore the same day.

CPIB director of investigations Vincent Lim lauded the collaboration with MACC, telling the paper: “The successful arrest... attests to the longstanding ties and close cooperation between CPIB and MACC.”

“There is zero tolerance and no safe haven for those who choose to break our laws... CPIB will spare no effort to track them down wherever they may hide and bring them to face justice in Singapore.”

Ng will face charges of criminal breach of trust, while Thor is charged under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act. Both will appear in court today.