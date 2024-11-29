SINGAPORE, Nov 29 — A recent survey conducted by Prudential Singapore has highlighted the growing concerns among the country’s Generation Z about their long-term health and financial stability as they age.

The survey, which gathered responses from about 1,000 Singaporeans aged 20 to 70, uncovered significant apprehension within the youngest working-age group.

The study found that 68 per cent of Generation Z respondents — those born between 1997 and 2006 — expressed doubts about their ability to maintain their health as they grow older.

Mental health emerged as a major concern, with nearly half of Gen Z participants highlighting anxiety over their future mental well-being.

Additionally, 41 per cent of respondents in this demographic voiced concerns about their ability to afford healthcare during their senior years, underscoring fears about financial preparedness for ageing.

Beyond health concerns, nearly 40 per cent of Gen Z individuals also placed a strong emphasis on managing work-related stress.

The survey also revealed common views on what constitutes healthy ageing.

Over a third of participants across all age groups agreed on the importance of staying physically active, preventing chronic diseases, and preserving cognitive function.

However, age group differences were apparent in terms of health management strategies.

Among the respondents, Millennials (those born between 1981 and 1996) placed particular emphasis on the importance of sleep, with 63 per cent ranking it as a key strategy for maintaining health.

This was 15 percentage points higher than Gen Z’s response, suggesting that millennials — who are often balancing careers and family life — may place greater value on rest as a health priority.