SINGAPORE, Nov 25 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is confirmed to be the next secretary-general of the People’s Action Party (PAP), taking over from Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong who led it for the past 20 years.

The announcement was made at the 70th anniversary of the country’s ruling party yesterday, The Straits Times reported today.

“This will complete the leadership transition from me to my successor,” Lee, who has led the party’s decision-making body for 10 consecutive cycles, was quoted as saying.

Lee, who will remain on the CEC in an advisory role, expressed his commitment to supporting Wong in navigating future challenges for the country.

Lee pointed out that many countries face upheaval when leadership transitions are marred by factional rivalries or electoral pressure, contrasting this with Singapore’s cohesive approach.

Lee stressed the importance of good leadership succession, which he believes has contributed to Singapore’s consistent progress over the years.

He also acknowledged concerns over issues like housing and cost of living, assuring the public that the government was taking steps to address these challenges.

“We must work very hard to make sure voters understand that they cannot afford to treat this next general election as a by-election,” Lee was quoted as saying, emphasising the stakes for Singapore’s future.



