SINGAPORE, Nov 19 — Marina Bay Sands (MBS) is pursuing a landmark S$12 billion (RM40 billion) loan to finance the expansion of its integrated resort in Singapore, sources told Bloomberg today.

If completed, this would mark the largest syndicated loan in the country's history, surpassing the $9.3 billion facility secured in 2012 for the acquisition of Fraser & Neave by TCC Assets.

Coordinated by DBS Bank, Malayan Banking, OCBC Bank, and UOB, the seven-year loan will be syndicated to additional financiers.

It is understood proceeds will refinance MBS’ existing S$4 billion loan from 2019 and fund the ambitious expansion, which now carries a projected cost of S$8 billion — more than double the initial estimate of S$3.4 billion in 2019.

The planned upgrade includes a fourth tower, a 15,000-seat ‘live’ entertainment arena, and expanded conference facilities, with completion targeted for early 2031, subject to regulatory approval.

Las Vegas Sands, MBS’ parent company, and MBS declined to comment on the financing details.

The move reflects MBS’ broader strategy to solidify its position as a premier destination in Singapore’s tourism and entertainment sectors.