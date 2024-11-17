SINGAPORE, Nov 17 — A 30-year-old Singaporean man has been charged in court following the death of a 70-year-old Yakult delivery worker who was allegedly assaulted in Sengkang, located in the northeast region of the island nation, on October 29.

According to news portal Mothership, Lim Chuan Xun faces six charges, including voluntarily causing grievous hurt by punching the victim, who has not been named, on the right side of her face.

The charge was filed on October 31, two days after the assault. Additional charges, filed on Friday, include offences under the Protection from Harassment Act, affray, and rash acts endangering others.

During the court hearing on Friday, a family member alleged to Mothership that Lim denied responsibility, reportedly saying, “It’s just a punch.”

The victim, who had planned to go on holiday the following morning, was reportedly attacked at around 9pm on the ninth floor of Block 272B Sengkang Central.

Despite her injuries, which included bleeding from her head, she reportedly attempted to arrange for her deliveries to be completed before passersby noticed her bloodied state and called for help.

She was rushed to Sengkang General Hospital, where a brain scan revealed severe trauma.

The victim slipped into a coma and succumbed to her injuries on November 6.

The victim, described by her family as “kind and inspiring,” had worked as a ‘Yakult Lady’ for 33 years and raised three children on her own after her husband’s death in 1987.

Speaking to Mothership, the family member expressed their grief over her tragic death, saying they hope for justice and measures to prevent similar incidents.

The relative added that they understand the police are conducting a post-mortem, and investigations are ongoing.

Lim’s next court date is scheduled for November 22. If convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, he could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine, or caning.