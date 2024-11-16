SINGAPORE, Nov 16 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has warned consumers not to buy or consume seven drink products after they were found to contain unauthorised medicinal substances.

The affected products are: Berryshine Pure Enzyme Fiber with Prebiotics

Six flavours of BUM Energy Drinks: Blue Snow Cone, Champion Mentality, Peach Mango, Cherry Frost, Citrus Burst, and Orange Sunrise

These products were sold on e-commerce platforms but have since been removed from the listings after sellers were issued warnings to stop selling them, Singapore-based news portal Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

The Berryshine drink, marketed as a fibre enzyme product, was found to contain sennosides, a substance used to relieve constipation.

Side effects include abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and muscle weakness.

According to the news report, the product was mislabelled as a Singapore-made product, but was actually produced in Malaysia.

The BUM Energy Drinks, marketed for mental clarity and as pre-workout supplements, contained citicoline, a medicinal substance used in stroke treatment.

Side effects include insomnia, headaches, and changes in blood pressure.

The SFA advised consumers who have bought these products not to consume them and to seek medical advice if concerned.

The SFA also said it will take action against anyone selling unsafe products with banned ingredients.