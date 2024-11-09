SINGAPORE, Nov 9 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he has yet to decide when the next general election will be held.

Stating that the people will know once the process begins, he emphasised that he has “all the time from now until the end of next year” to decide.

The next general election must be called by November 2025.

Wong also noted that the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) has not convened.

“When we do so, we will announce it, as we always do. We won’t do these things quietly,” he said at a press conference with local media yesterday.

The last few general elections were called between one to three months after the release of the EBRC report.

Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said preparations for Budget 2025 have already begun, with pre-Budget consultations set to start next month.

He said the government is focusing on several broad themes, such as economic strategies; opportunities, skills upgrading, and jobs for workers and better income for everyone; and strengthening the sense of solidarity and unity especially as the country marks its 60th year of independence (SG60) next year.

“I know that the cost of living remains a key concern for many. We have had measures announced in this year’s budget that are still being rolled out and hopefully will provide some relief,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding foreign policy, the prime minister said that in a world of weakening multilateralism, Singapore, as a small country, has to work even harder to strengthen its network of friends and partners, and to collaborate with like-minded nations to shape international norms and rules, as well as to find common ground on issues of shared concern.

Asked to comment on US President-elect Donald Trump’s disdain for multilateralism during his first term and whether he worries about how it will play out in the next term, Wong said he will wait and see what happens when the new team is in place.

“But from Singapore’s point of view, we would certainly advocate for stronger multilateral institutions. We think it’s important to keep these institutions strong and to update them where necessary, as many of them were set up decades ago.

“They will need to be strengthened and updated in terms of their objectives and functions,” he said.

On working with Trump, the prime minister said that, in terms of Singapore-US bilateral relations, he believes Singapore will be able to continue working well with the new administration.

He noted that Singapore and the US not only extended their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on defence during Trump’s first term, but also saw trade and investments continue to grow in a very productive manner.

“Where (Trump’s win effect to) China is concerned, I think it remains to be seen, because we’ve heard what Mr Trump hopes to do in his campaign. But what he actually does, I think we will have to see, including what happens with the key members of his administration and his cabinet,” he said.

Wong said Singapore is concerned about the broad dynamics in the US-China relationship, which is currently in a challenging place, regardless of who is in power.

“We hope leaders on both sides will make wise choices to engage with one another, to find a way to coexist, where they can have a framework in which they compete but, at the same time, cooperate on issues of shared concern. Where possible, Singapore will do its part to facilitate such a relationship,” he said. — Bernama