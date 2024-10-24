SINGAPORE, Oct 24 – It takes an average of just 10 seconds to clear immigration at Changi Airport, with travellers having to use only their biometrics.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) today said it had fully implemented passport-less clearance across all four terminals at Changi Airport since September 30,

Singapore residents can now clear immigration there by using just facial and iris biometrics, without having to present their passports, reported The Straits Times.

Foreign visitors will still need to produce their passports upon arrival, but can use just their biometrics when they depart.

The average of 10 seconds is a stark improvement from the average traveller clearance time of 25 seconds, according to ICA.

All travellers must submit their SG Arrival Card within three days before arrival in Singapore.

As at October 15, almost 1.5 million travellers have cleared immigration without having to present a passport, including those who were involved in the trial run in August.

Singapore is the first in the world to implement such a clearance system on a large scale.

ICA officers are stationed at the lanes to guide travellers through the process.

The automated lanes are still equipped with passport scanners, which can be used should there be any issues with a traveller’s biometric scans.

At the land checkpoints in Woodlands and Tuas, travellers in cars have been able to clear immigration using QR codes instead of their passports since March.

Motorcyclists have been able to use the QR codes since August.

With than 70 per cent of travellers at both land checkpoints using QR codes for immigration clearance, there are plans for this option to be extended to bus passengers, and travellers at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, by December.

The initiatives are part of ICA’s New Clearance Concept, announced in 2019, to provide faster and more secure immigration clearance.