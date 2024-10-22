SINGAPORE, Oct 22 — The Singaporean government has blocked 10 inauthentic websites set up by foreign actors that could be used to mount hostile information campaigns (HICs) against the country.

The Home Affairs Ministry (MHA) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said these websites masquerade as local websites by spoofing or using terms associated with Singapore in their domain names and incorporating familiar local features and visuals.

The websites also contained content about Singapore, some of which was generated by artificial intelligence, a common tactic used by malicious foreign actors that can attract a local following and may subsequently be used as platforms to mount HICs.

“These 10 inauthentic websites could potentially be used by foreign actors to mount HICs against Singapore, and it is in the public interest to issue directions under Section 16 of the Broadcasting Act 1994 to disable access to them for users in Singapore,” they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The MHA and IMDA noted that most of the websites are associated with global networks of inauthentic news sites that have been reported by cybersecurity researchers to have conducted HICs and influence campaigns in other countries.

They advised Singaporeans to remain vigilant when consuming online content and to be alert to such inauthentic websites and the threats they pose.

The blocked websites are zaobaodaily.com, singaporeinfomap.com, Singaporeera.com, Singdaotimes.com, Todayinsg.com, Lioncitylife.com, Singapuranow.com, Voasg.com, Singdaopr.com, and Alamak.io. — Bernama