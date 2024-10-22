SINGAPORE, Oct 22 — Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Infocomm Media Development Authority have reportedly blocked access to Malaysian website selling e-cigarettes — or “vapes” — sleeves to conceal its use.

Singapore’s Straits Times reported that the HSA is also working with online shopping and social media platforms to remove posts selling such products when detected.

“HSA is aware of overseas reports of the trend where users modify the look of their e-vaporisers to resemble everyday stationery items,” said HSA via a spokesman.

“We are watching out for such e-vaporisers in our surveillance.”

Vaping is illegal in Singapore. First-time offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 (RM33,000), jailed for up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders can face a fine of up to S$20,000, or jail of up to 12 months, or both.

Earlier this month, Malay Mail reported that the recent trend of disguising vape devices with popular brand logos like KitKat and UHU Glue has raised serious concerns among consumer and health groups in Malaysia.

These skins make vapes look like ordinary every-day items like marker pens, highlighters, glue sticks, and even candy bars and are openly sold on online e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada.

The use of camouflage skins to hide vapes in plain sight, particularly from authorities and parents, is seen as a deceptive tactic targeting minors.

In response, the Health Ministry said that such “sleeves” do not fall under its jurisdiction under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, or Act 852.

He, however, said the ministry will investigate such products.

From October 1, Act 852 makes it immediately illegal to sell any smoking product, including e-cigarettes and vape devices to minors.

The Act has also made it illegal to sell any vape products that carry gamification features targeting minors.