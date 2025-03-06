KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Umno has denied any connection to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation into former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, which has so far led to the seizure of RM170 million in cash and gold bars.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the party takes seriously any attempt to link it to the case, stressing that the MACC should be allowed to conduct its probe transparently and independently.

“Umno has no involvement in the discovery of the seized items and firmly believes that the MACC must be given the space to carry out its investigation in a fair and unhindered manner,” he said in a statement today.

He also warned that Umno would not hesitate to pursue legal action against any party that deliberately associates the party with the case or creates misleading perceptions about its involvement.

The statement comes amid a high-profile corruption investigation into Ismail Sabri.

The MACC confirmed on March 2 that it was probing the former premier over corruption and money laundering allegations, with investigators raiding multiple locations and confiscating large sums of cash, gold, and luxury items.

On March 3, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the probe, and the former prime minister was subsequently summoned to provide a statement on March 5.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he welcomes tip-offs regarding any minister’s alleged misconduct but stressed that due process must be followed in Ismail Sabri’s case.

Authorities have yet to disclose further details about the investigation.