KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The recent trend of disguising vape devices with popular brand logos like KitKat and UHU Glue has raised serious concerns among consumer and health groups in Malaysia, with several organisations calling for immediate government intervention.

The use of camouflage skins to hide vapes in plain sight, particularly from authorities and parents, is seen as a deceptive tactic targeting minors.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) Chief Executive Officer T. Saravanan expressed alarm over this development, saying, “This is a dangerous product, deceptive in nature, and poses great risks to children’s health.

“The vendors behind these products are putting children at significant risk by marketing harmful items in a way that encourages curiosity and disguises their true purpose,” he told Malay Mail.

Saravanan urged the government to regulate the sale and advertising of such products and impose strict penalties.

“The Health and Domestic Trade ministries need to take swift action. First, classify these as dangerous products, then impose heavy penalties on those selling or advertising them, whether online or in physical stores,” he added.

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) also raised concerns, particularly over how these products may allow minors to evade detection.

MMA President Datuk Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira said, “It is troubling to hear of the tactics being used to hide or camouflage vape devices. This may be a way for minors who vape to deceive the authorities.

“We urge the authorities to monitor the activities of sellers of these branded skins and stickers online and find ways to detect them during enforcement,” he added.

Dr Kalwinder further emphasised the legal concerns surrounding the unauthorised use of international brand logos.

“As reported, some of these skins and stickers bear the logos of well-established brands like KitKat and UHU Glue.

“We doubt these international brands gave permission for such use, raising questions about intellectual property violations,” he said.

An investigation by Malay Mail found that this tactic, which started gaining traction in 2023, was first highlighted by Public Health Malaysia in a social media post.

The stickers, sold online for between RM7 and RM10, were marketed as durable, adhesive and water-resistant, making them ideal for concealing vape sticks that can easily be mistaken for everyday items like highlighters or marker pens.

Monash University Malaysia Senior Lecturer and Health Equity Initiatives (HEI) co-founder Dr Sharuna Verghis, at , stressed that a comprehensive approach is needed to combat this issue.

“The Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2024 must be strictly enforced, with robust monitoring of e-commerce platforms and stricter age verification systems, similar to those in the UK,” she said.

Dr Verghis also recommended school-wide policies and awareness programmes involving collaboration with teachers and parents.

“Schools should implement vape-free policies, expand cessation programmes, and provide counselling services.

Additionally, community-wide media campaigns similar to the FDA’s ‘Real Cost’ campaign, which has been successful in the US, could help prevent smoking initiation among the youth,” she added.

She further cited Australia’s prescription-only model for vaping products as a strong example Malaysia could follow.

“Australia ensures medical oversight, restricts sales to pharmacies, and regulates both the availability and composition of vaping products. Malaysia must adopt a similar mindset, treating vaping as a public health crisis, not a source of revenue,” Dr Verghis explained.