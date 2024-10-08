KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Creativity is the name of the game for online vape sellers who now offer “skins” label designs that mimic common and popular household brands, to cover electronic smoking devices so their users can carry them discreetly in broad daylight.

These skins make vapes look like ordinary every-day items like marker pens, highlighters, glue sticks, and even candy bars and are openly sold on online e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada.

Stationery brands appear to be the most popular.

Stabilo, a German company recognised for its bright highlighters, seems to be the top choice with its signature fluorescent pink, orange, and yellow skins wrapped around vapes, which the smoking devices look just like an ordinary pen.

Another popular German brand is UHU, with its signature yellow label covering similarly-shaped vapes, makes them look like nothing more than the “All Purpose Adhesive” glue sticks.

Vapes covered with labels imitating the skins on Stabilo and UHU glue sticks being sold on Lazada, advertised for its premium quality and long-lasting material. — Picture from Lazada

Similarly, Artline, a trusted brand for permanent markers, is also being used in this fashion.

The Artline 100 series, known for its bold, large-tip markers, is now being imitated to cover vape devices, making them look like regular office supplies.

In a 2023 TikTok video, a user demonstrates how to apply a UHU Glue sticker label to an electronic smoking device, further showcasing the growing popularity of these camouflaged vapes.

Choose your skin: A line-up of labels available online, featuring UHU glue sticks, Artline 100 marker pens, Manchester United, Joker, and Valentino Rossi’s iconic No. 46. — Picture from Shopee

These “skins” are crafted from high-quality materials like polypropylene, which sellers claim are waterproof, scratch-resistant, and tear-resistant. For example, a vendor on Lazada is selling skins for Nevoks Feelin mini vapes, a small device similar to a Cricket lighter, with prices ranging from RM7 to RM10.

TikTok videos from 2023 also showcase other creative labels designed to look like Artline 100 marker pens and even KitKat bars, underlining how far vendors will go to disguise vape devices.

Various camouflaged vapes mimicking Artline 100 marker pens and UHU glue stick for sale on Shopee. — Picture from Shopee

Despite their efforts, this trend has not gone unnoticed by Malaysian authorities, especially with the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) gazetted on February 2 and in force from October 1.

In a recent Facebook post, Public Health Malaysia raised concern about these disguised vapes, particularly in schools.

The organisation warned parents and teachers to stay alert, as these camouflaged vapes could easily go unnoticed by the untrained eye.

In response to the increasing prevalence of vaping among minors, the Ministry of Health has pushed for tighter regulations on vape sales.

Act 852 makes it immediately illegal to sell any smoking product, including e-cigarettes and vape liquids-to minors.

Violators of this law face stiff penalties, including fines and possible jail time.