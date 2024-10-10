PUTRAJAYA, Oct 10 — The vape stickers or “sleeves” that are used to disguise vape devices as items from common and popular household brands does not fall under the Health Ministry’s jurisdiction under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act (Act 852), said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said this in response to a question on whether the ministry will ban such products in Malaysia.

“As long as it’s not a product designed to deliver nicotine in a liquid or vapour form, it doesn’t fall under our jurisdiction,” he told reporters after officiating the World Mental Health Day ceremony at the ministry here today.

He, however, said the ministry will investigate such products.

“If we find the product is associate with smoking products, we take necessary actions.”

The vape sleeves, which are available on e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada, are used to disguise vape devices as ordinary household goods or stationery such as market pens, highlighters, glue sticks and even candy bars.

In a now deleted Facebook post, Public Health Malaysia raised concern about these disguised vapes making their way to schools.

In an earlier report by Malay Mail today, consumer and health groups in Malaysia have raised concerns over this trend, with some calling for immediate government intervention.

In response to the increasing prevalence of vaping among minors, the Health Ministry has pushed for tighter regulations on vape sales.

From October 1, Act 852 makes it immediately illegal to sell any smoking product, including e-cigarettes and vape devices to minors.

The Act has also made it illegal to sell any vape products that carry gamification features targeting minors.