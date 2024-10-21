SINGAPORE — A 25-year-old woman is currently assisting police with investigations after a three-year-old boy was seen standing on a third-storey ledge of an HDB block on Canberra Road, sparking public alarm.

The boy was eventually rescued by a passerby, according to a report published in The Straits Times today.

A video of the incident, which occurred on October 20, has gone viral on social media.

It shows the toddler, dressed in pyjamas, standing on the ledge outside a window, staring blankly ahead.

Concerned onlookers gathered below, holding a blanket open in an attempt to catch him if he fell.

A man, seen carefully steadying himself with one hand on the wall, walked slowly along the ledge toward the boy.

He picked up the toddler and safely placed him back inside the flat through an open window.

One eyewitness, who posted about the rescue on Facebook, mentioned that several residents had knocked on the door of the flat but received no response.

However, the man who saved the child later discovered there was an adult inside the unit.

Responding to media queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they were alerted to the incident at Block 350C Canberra Road at 11.50am.

The SCDF added that the child was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Authorities also stated that the woman is assisting with investigations into possible negligence.

The SCDF commended members of the public who helped, praising their “public-spiritedness” during the tense situation.