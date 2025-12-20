PUTRAJAYA, Dec 20 — In line with the government’s decision to maintain the existing toll rates for 10 highways next year, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has assured that the interests of users will continue to be protected through the provision of safe, smooth and quality highway services.

Its director-general Datuk Sazali Harun, in a statement today, said concessionaires would be constantly monitored to ensure that highway operations and maintenance were carried out according to the set standards.

He said the measures included upgrading rest and service (R&R) areas and lay-bys to be more conducive and equipped with the latest facilities, including electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

“In addition, emphasis on traffic flow management to reduce congestion and shorten travel times will continue to be strengthened to ensure that highways remain relevant and contribute to the well-being of the people,” he said.

On Thursday, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi announced that the government would maintain the existing toll rates next year involving 10 major highways nationwide in an effort to protect the welfare of the people.

The highways involved are the Cheras-Kajang Expressway (GRANDSAGA), Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR), New North Klang Strait Bypass (NNKSB), Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE) and East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT2).

Also involved are the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge, Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), Kuala Lumpur-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX) and Butterworth Outer Ring Expressway (LLB).

Commenting further, Sazali said the decision reflected the Madani Government’s priority in prioritising the interests of highway users.

“This decision is in line with the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 23 in the Appreciation Announcement for Malaysians, where the government has agreed that the people will continue to enjoy the existing toll rates without any increase.

“Although the government will have to bear the financial implications estimated at RM591.56 million, this move will benefit almost one million highway users every day,” he said. — Bernama