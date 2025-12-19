KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Sessions Court today granted Tan Sri Abu Sahid Mohamed permission to temporarily retrieve his passport to travel to the United Kingdom next month.

According to the New Straits Times, Sessions Court judge Suzana Hussin approved the application to allow the Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd director to travel from January 12 to 28 to accompany his daughter, who is set to begin her university studies in London.

The prosecution had earlier on December 11 opposed the request.

Deputy public prosecutor Aznika Mohd Anas told the court earlier this month that Abu Sahid should not be allowed to leave the country while facing multiple criminal charges.

However, defence counsel Datuk Jasbeer Singh said the application was made on family grounds, stressing that the trip was solely to support his daughter as she embarks on her studies overseas.

Abu Sahid is currently facing five charges of criminal breach of trust involving more than RM458.5 million under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

He is also charged with 10 counts of transferring proceeds of unlawful activities amounting to RM116.45 million, along with three additional money laundering charges involving RM22.8 million, under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.