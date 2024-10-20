SINGAPORE, Oct 20 – Singaporean parents are worried that a growing number of secondary students are using school-issued personal learning devices (PLDs) for entertainment rather than education.

Singapore’s Straits Times reported that many students admitted to spending more time on YouTube and TikTok than on educational platforms like Google Classroom, despite receiving the devices to assist with learning.

“Within a few days, I saw that they had figured out how to use various chat, entertainment and gaming apps on their devices,” said a secondary school teacher who was cited anonymously.

“Many would then choose to stay back in class to use their Chromebooks during recess and lunchtime, instead of going down to the canteen to eat and socialise.”

These devices, often iPads or Chromebooks, were introduced for home-based learning since 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, but parents say they are more of a distraction.

“I feel like 007. I constantly have to outwit my child so that he doesn’t misuse his PLD,” said a parent, who admitted to his son heading to the bathroom during study time at home just to play games.

“The kids find out how to reset the factory settings, and then we have to start all over again. I feel like trust has been lost, and it has impacted relationships in the family,” added another parent, whose son had reset parental controls on his PLD.

Several parents mentioned that screen time checks revealed their children spent up to four hours daily on non-educational activities while at school with apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Spotify.

The devices are pre-installed with management software to limit access to inappropriate content, but many students have found ways around these restrictions.

Schools argue that the devices enhance learning, with students gaining digital literacy and better engagement through educational platforms.

However, teachers have mixed feelings, with some opting to forgo the devices in class due to connectivity issues and distractions.

Despite these concerns, the Singapore Ministry of Education maintained that devices are essential for developing technological skills, and it will continue to work with parents to support responsible usage.