KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Dr Lee Wei Ling, the daughter of Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, has passed away at the age of 69, according to a report by The Straits Times.

Dr Lee had been battling a rare, degenerative brain disease since 2020.

Her younger brother, Lee Hsien Yang, disclosed her death in a Facebook post early this morning, describing her as a fighter who remained loyal and steadfast in her principles throughout her life.

“She was fiercely loyal to her friends and always stood up for the underdog, mobilising herself to act against unfairness or wrongdoing,” he wrote. Dr Lee’s older brother, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, shared similar sentiments on social media.

A neurologist by profession, Dr Lee headed Singapore’s National Neuroscience Institute from 2004 to 2014. She was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a condition affecting physical movements, balance, and swallowing, which can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia.

In a 2020 Facebook post, she described her illness as a “nasty brain disease” but accepted it with characteristic stoicism, quoting the Chinese word “忍” (ren), meaning “endure”.

Born in 1955, Dr Lee was the only daughter of Lee Kuan Yew and Madam Kwa Geok Choo. Despite her family’s high profile, she carved her own path, becoming a President’s Scholar in 1973 and excelling in medicine.

Her brother, Lee Hsien Yang, said that Dr Lee died at home and that funeral arrangements will be announced soon. He requested that no flowers be sent, but encouraged donations to charities including Canossa Mission Singapore, Parkinson Society Singapore, and Total Well-Being SG.

Dr Lee had always been passionate about animals and initially aspired to become a veterinarian before deciding on medicine.

She specialised in paediatric neurology, particularly epilepsy, and was known for her dedication to her patients.

Her relationship with her family home at 38 Oxley Road was also notable, as she remained there after her brothers had moved out, looking after their parents as they aged.

In 2017, Dr Lee and her brother Lee Hsien Yang were involved in a public dispute with their elder brother, SM Lee, over the family home’s future. Despite the tensions, SM Lee expressed that he held nothing against his sister and did his best to ensure her well-being.

“She faced her illness with the same fortitude she displayed throughout life,” he said. “I will deeply miss Ling. May she rest in peace.”

The Straits Times also reported that Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean paid tribute to Dr Lee, calling her a passionate and dedicated individual who approached life with intensity and commitment. — Malay Mail