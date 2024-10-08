SINGAPORE, Oct 8 — According to the Singapore Prison Service (SPS), former Singapore transport minister S. Iswaran will be housed in a one-man cell.

The Straits Times reported an SPS spokesperson saying: “SPS assessed that there is a higher safety and security risk for Iswaran to be housed with other inmates, SPS has housed him in a single-man cell.”

The spokesperson also told The Straits Times that inmates will be subjected to the same treatment and rules, Iswaran included.

He will most likely be incarcerated in cluster B, where most white-collar criminals are detained.

Cluster B is one of three clusters administered by SPS, the others being A and B.

Inmates will be required to do a uniform of a white tee and blue shorts as well as a wristband with their identification code.

Iswaran’s single-inmate cell will be around 7 square metres in area, without a bed and only a straw mat and two blankets.

He will be serving a 12-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to five charges.

Of the five charges, four of them being obtaining valuable items as a public servant from David Lum, managing director of construction company Lum Chang Holdings and Ong Beng Seng, chairman of Formula One (F1) race promoter Singapore GP.