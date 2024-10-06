SINGAPORE, Oct 6 — Thousands of racegoers gathered at the Singapore Turf Club (STC) in Kranji on October 5 for the final horse races as the iconic venue prepared to close.

The STC, which has been home to horse racing in Singapore since 1842, hosted 10 races on its last day, including the S$1.38 million (RM4.4 million) Grand Singapore Gold Cup.

According to the Straits Times, the 124ha land will be handed over to the Singapore government by March 2027 for housing and other developments.

Michelle Tan, an office worker and avid rider, expressed her emotions as she queued for entry with her mother, saying, “(There is) over 180 years of horse racing culture in Singapore; it is a shame that it is just ending like that.

“I love horses myself. I do ride also, so I just wanted to be part of this iconic moment, to see it for the last time and be able to tell the future generations that this kind of culture used to exist because the younger generation will be deprived of this opportunity,” the 26-year-old added.

Over 10,000 people filled the venue to witness the final chapter in Singapore’s horse racing history.

Many, like Tan Hock Leng, a 58-year-old boilerman, reflected on their memories of the club.

He said, “It is refreshing to be back, it hasn’t changed much – there are all the same displays, decor (as 20 years ago), so it is very sad that it is closing now.”

Horses race in the Grand Singapore Gold Cup on the last race day at the Singapore Turf Club, in Singapore October 5, 2024. — Reuters pic

Spectators lined the track as races unfolded, with many using umbrellas and caps to shield themselves from the sun.

Although Indonesian businessman Allen Santoso does not usually attend horse races, he made a point to fly in from Surabaya to attend the final event.

“It is a historic event, maybe I will make some bets. It has been part of the culture in Singapore and it is the last day, so I wanted to be part of a little history of this place,” he said.

The STC, first established as the Singapore Sporting Club in 1842, moved to its Kranji location in 1999 after previous stints at Serangoon Road and Bukit Timah.

The venue has hosted prominent figures, including Queen Elizabeth II, and major events such as the Youth Olympic Games.

With the club’s closure looming, sports broadcaster Scott Bailey shared his thoughts on social media.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “With three weeks left of racing my short but much loved broadcasting job with the Singapore Turf Club is coming to an end.

“I look forward to calling the final ever race run in Singapore after more than 180 years on October 5th. Here’s to the next challenge.”

Following the last race, horse exportation will begin and conclude by March 2026.

There are currently 240 race horses at the club, a decrease from the previous population of 700.

In commemoration of the club’s legacy, races on October 5 were named after significant figures in Singapore’s horse racing history, such as jockeys Abdul Mawi and Magdalene Tan, the first winner of the Singapore Gold Cup and the first local female jockey, respectively.

STC president and chief executive Irene MK Lim said, “Today, we celebrated Singapore’s 182-year horse racing heritage and, most importantly, the dedicated employees who built Singapore Turf Club’s legacy.”

Head of track R. Jayaraju, who has worked at the club for 25 years, reflected on the closure.

“We will definitely miss Singapore racing, especially since I have been involved in it for the past 25 years,” he said.