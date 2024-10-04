SINGAPORE, Oct 4 – Three people were taken to Raffles Hospital following a nine-car collision on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) yesterday, according to The Straits Times.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at about 5.20pm on the expressway heading towards Changi Airport, shortly after the Fort Road exit.

Police reported that six cars and three taxis were involved in the pile-up.

According to the news reporter the injured included a 67-year-old male taxi driver, a 76-year-old taxi passenger, and a 34-year-old woman who was driving one of the cars.

All three were conscious when taken to the hospital.

The Land Transport Authority said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) at about 5.30pm yesterday that the accident had caused a traffic jam stretching from before the Tanjong Katong Road exit to the Fort Road exit.

Several videos shared on social media showed the aftermath, with three taxis and five cars damaged. Footage depicted two cars on top of a pile, with a red taxi below them showing significant front-end damage. Its doors were also seen flung open, while a black car directly behind the taxi appeared to have a crushed hood.

A Reddit post included a photo showing the two rightmost lanes cordoned off with traffic cones. Police investigations are ongoing.