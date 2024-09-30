SINGAPORE, Sept 30 — The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has replaced all damaged rail segments between Clementi and Ulu Pandan Depot as work continues to restore services on a section of the East-West MRT Line.

In a Facebook update on September 30, the LTA confirmed that the third rail, which powers trains, has also been reinstated, according to The Straits Times.

Tests completed include a stress test using a locomotive to ensure the rails are sturdy and an endurance test simulating a fully loaded train with sandbags.

Additionally, an “electric meggering” test was successfully conducted, verifying that both the third rail and track rails are properly insulated, allowing engineers to safely restore the traction power supply.

Train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista have been suspended since September 25, impacting 2.1 million passengers.

Service is expected to resume by October 1, pending favorable weather and further safety checks.

LTA and SMRT are ensuring all repairs meet safety standards before operations fully restart.

The disruption began when a faulty train severely damaged 2.55 km of track. As it was being withdrawn, a defective axle box dropped onto the rails, causing extensive damage between Clementi and Dover stations.

This incident triggered a power trip that stalled other trains and disrupted services across nine stations.

In the meantime, shuttle trains have been running every 10 minutes between Boon Lay and Jurong East, and between Queenstown and Buona Vista.