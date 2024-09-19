SINGAPORE, Sept 19 — Singapore’s MRT Circle Line was again disrupted yesterday from a fire at one of its depot, just after a power fault stopped its services on Tuesday.

SMRT Corp said on its Facebook page that a fire broke out at Kim Chuan Depot at 8pm last night, causing a power supply disruption to the entire line, which caused stalled trains and affected lighting within the trains.

“Within 10 minutes, our staff restored traction power, and normal train services progressively resumed from around 8.15pm.

“Our staff promptly extinguished the fire, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force was activated as a precaution,” it said in a statement this morning.

It also said that SMRT engineers worked closely with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) on a joint recovery plan to ensure stable power supply and smooth operations this morning.

The affected power cubicle was also successfully isolated from the network, it said.

“Together with LTA and our OEM partners, Siemens and IDEAL, we will continue a joint investigation to determine the root cause of the fire and assess if the two incidents are related.

“We appreciate all commuters’ patience and apologise for the longer commutes over the past two evenings,” it said.

On Tuesday, the Circle Line stopped working for nearly two hours due to a power fault, affecting peak-hour commuters.