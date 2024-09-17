SINGAPORE, Sept 17 — A restaurant in Singapore has issued a statement addressing its connection to GISB Holdings (GISB), a Malaysian company currently under investigation for alleged child abuse cases.

In a press release yesterday on Facebook, Mihrimah Restaurant, located in North Bridge Road, clarified that GISB serves only as a business consultant, providing advisory services for the management of its operations in Singapore.

“We vehemently deny any direct business relationship with GISB apart from the above,” the restaurant said.

The restaurant, which is fully registered under Singapore’s Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra), stated that it is owned by a Singaporean citizen and denied any direct business relationship with GISB beyond this consultancy role.

Mihrimah Restaurant acknowledged the investigations into GISB in Malaysia and expressed concern about the potential impact on its reputation.

“While Mihrimah Restaurant is not directly involved in these matters, we are concerned about the potential reputational impact on our business,” the statement read.

The restaurant emphasised its commitment to professionalism and integrity, assuring the public that it operates in full compliance with Singaporean laws.

“We trust that this matter will be resolved fairly, and we remain hopeful for a positive outcome,” it added.

On September 11, 402 children aged between one and 17 were rescued from 20 welfare homes in Selangor and Negri Sembilan in an operation codenamed Ops Global.

The homes are believed to be linked to GISB, which is allegedly linked to the teachings and beliefs of the banned Al-Arqam group.

A total of 171 suspects, aged between 17 and 64, were arrested amid allegations that the children had been abused, exploited and sexually assaulted at the homes in question.