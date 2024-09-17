KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — A total of 96 bank accounts linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB) worth RM581,552.31 have been frozen by authorities, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said today.

Along with this, authorities have also ordered for eight vehicles to be confiscated.

“To date, 96 accounts linked to GISB worth RM581,552.31 has been frozen under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLAATFPUAA) 2001, while four accounts have been closed,” Razarudin updated the press over Operation Global here.

He said these actions were taken in line with current investigations into the allegations of child exploitation involving charity homes believe to be owned by the company.

He added that the police’s investigations are in the direction of calling up the GISBH executive chairman and chief executive officer Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali.

Razarudin however did not disclose a timeline for this.

When asked about Nasiruddin’s remarks on why the police had resorted to a raid instead of just offering advice or discussion with the group, Razarudin said there was no need to do so for any prior investigations carried out on such cases.

“Let me ask you, do we hold a discussion prior to initiating an investigation?

“In that case, for instance if your house has been broken into, should I have a discussion with the criminal before I investigate the crime? Is that how it should be?

“Although he mentioned that he has previously held discussions, but it was not with me, or Datuk (Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain), and I don’t know what was discussed,” he said.

On Sunday, Razarudin reportedly said the police will investigate a statement made by Nasaruddin in a recent viral video.

He reportedly said the police will first complete the investigation into the child exploitation and then they will address the claims made by the company’s leader.

In a video, Nasaruddin had admitted that there have indeed been one or two cases of sodomy involving the children at the welfare homes.

The police had on September 11 raided charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, rescuing 402 individuals aged between one and 17 years.

From a preliminary screening, Razarudin reportedly said 13 of the child victims were sodomised.