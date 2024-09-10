SINGAPORE, Sept 10 — A 62-year-old food delivery rider in Singapore pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl over three months during religious classes at his flat.

Singapore-based CNA reported Kamsari Jumari admitted yesterday to four counts of exploitative sexual penetration of a minor, with 11 other charges considered for sentencing.

The man reportedly had a history of criminal convictions, including theft, drugs, and sexual offences, and had recently been released from preventive detention.

Prosecutors are seeking a maximum sentence of 20 years of preventive detention, citing Kamsari as a “menace to society” with a pattern of targeting minors.

The defence, however, asked for a 15-year sentence, arguing that Kamsari was genuinely concerned for the girl, and they had “some sort of romantic relationship”.

The court heard that the girl’s mother — who knew Kamsari as both are delivery riders — had sent her children to Kamsari for religious lessons, after the teenage daughter attempted to run from home.

Among others, Kamsari had shown her porn on his phone and sexually violating her — after asking her for other sexual acts, claiming that “normal sex” could result in pregnancy.

The girl’s mother became aware of the abuse after discovering explicit messages between Kamsari and her daughter on the text messaging app Telegram, including proposing for a “sex project” and watching a sex clip of his friend and her husband.

The judge has called for a report on Kamsari’s physical and mental condition to assess his suitability for preventive detention.

The sentencing has been adjourned pending the completion of the report.​