SINGAPORE, Sept 6 — A British woman was fined S$5,000 (RM16,670) after going on a theft spree at Singapore’s Changi Airport during a transit stop to Bali, stealing items worth more than S$600, including cosmetics, neck pillows, books and chocolates from various shops in Terminal 4.

Tanya Bridget Hughes, 36, pleaded guilty to three charges of theft, with five other charges taken into consideration, according to a report published in Channel News Asia yesterday.

The court heard that Hughes, who was waiting for a 4.10pm flight to Bali on May 31, visited The Shilla Cosmetics and Perfumes Outlet, where she stole a pack of eye cream worth S$158 by concealing it in her bag. She paid for other products but left without paying for the eye cream.

Hughes then stole a black shoulder bag from Charles & Keith worth over S$82. She continued her spree at WHSmith, where she stole two books, The Daily Stoic and Atomic Habits, worth nearly S$37.

She also took neck pillows, chocolates, sunblock, moisturiser, and a water tumbler from other stores.

Her actions were discovered, and she was arrested.

The prosecution sought a fine of at least S$5,000, calling it “already very lenient” given the number of items stolen.

Hughes originally faced eight counts of theft, which carry a possible jail term, but the charges were reduced.

The defence requested a lower fine, but the prosecutor insisted S$5,000 was appropriate.

Hughes’ lawyer, Jeremy Mark Pereira, said his client was “deeply embarrassed and sorry for her conduct” and committed to not offending again.

He added that Hughes had sought help for unspecified issues requiring medication.

The judge considered the extent of Hughes’ criminality and found the proposed fine reasonable.

Hughes paid the fine in full. She could have faced up to three years in jail, a fine, or both for each count of theft.