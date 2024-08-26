SINGAPORE, Aug 26 — Heavy traffic is expected at Singapore’s Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in the lead-up to and during the entire school holiday period from August 30 to September 8, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The agency advised travellers to factor in additional waiting time and it seeks their understanding to cooperate with the officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline.

“The ICA will not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences at the checkpoints,” it said in an advisory today.

Meanwhile, a record number of over 540,000 travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on August 8, during the recent National Day long weekend from August 8 to 13 where departing car travellers had to wait up to three hours before they were cleared by Immigration.

The ICA said those travelling by car and motorcycle are encouraged to use QR codes generated through the MyICA mobile app in lieu of passports for faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

Alternatively, travellers can consider taking the cross-border bus services. — Bernama