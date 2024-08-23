KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Previously not bothering to close their gates or lock their doors, residents in Singapore’s Holland and Bukit Timah are reportedly now on extra alert following a recent string of break-ins.

Singapore-based CNA reported those living in the two landed neighbourhood joining group chats to be notified of any information quickly or reminding each other of security measures, while at the same time investing in burglar alarms and closed-circuit TV (CCTV).

“As neighbours, we may message to remind each other,” said a 53-year-old female resident who was only named as Tan.

Tan revealed that previously residents would forget and just leave their front gates open, but have now even locked their doors at night.

Meanwhile, security system supplier I-Secure Solution was quoted saying that the company has seen 10 to 15 per cent more sales and enquiries for burglar alarms and CCTV since early July.

Another company called Sin Chew Alarm also echoed the sentiment, highlighting a notable increase from those living in landed property or terrace houses in the Holland and Bukit Timah areas.

Last week, CNA reported the Singapore police revealing that the recent rise in housebreaking cases at private residential estates seems to be the work of foreign syndicates involving Chinese nationals.

Three individuals have been arrested and charged in court, while the police are still trying to locate another 14 who are currently believed to be outside Singapore.

Before the recent cases, housebreaking crimes had been decreasing, with only 59 incidents reported in the first half of this year, compared to 70 during the same period last year, police told CNA.

This year alone, between June 1 and August 4, 10 housebreaking cases were reported, mostly at private residential estates around the Rail Corridor and Bukit Timah Road.

CNA reported the total value of the stolen items in these 10 cases was S$3.85 million (RM12.97 million), with approximately S$1.36 million worth of items recovered.

Three suspects, Long Zhihua, 38, and Luo Changchang, 43, and Wu Jinxing, 27, were arrested and charged.

Some items seized from Wu included a S$75,000 orange Hermes Birkin bag, about S$68,800 in Singapore dollars, foreign currencies totalling S$78,800, and three luxury watches, including a S$30,000 Jaeger-LeCoultre, a Hublot, and an Omega.



