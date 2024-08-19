In his first National Day Rally speech, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong spoke about a “major reset”

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 — In his first National Day Rally speech, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong spoke about taking steps towards the “major reset” that he said Singapore will need, in order to realise new ambitions of creating a society where people may flourish and succeed in their own ways without getting caught up in the rat race.

This is a reset not just of government policies, but Singaporeans must join in this effort as well by undertaking a major reset in attitudes, he added.

National policies have to be updated so that Singapore can better embrace a diversity of skills and talents, and provide stronger support for those affected by the vicissitudes of an uncertain world, he asserted.

Two moves that he announced pointed towards what this reset means in practical terms: First, the discontinuation of the Gifted Education Programme in its current form and introducing a new model that will benefit more students across all primary schools.

Second, the introduction of a new SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support Scheme to help lower- and middle-income workers with temporary financial support if they lose their jobs, with funding of up to S$6,000 over a maximum of six months, while they go for training, job matching and career coaching.

“So we need a renewed social compact where every Singaporean feels there is hope; where all citizens, even the most disadvantaged among us, know that they can get a fair shot in life, and they can get ahead if they make the effort and work hard,” Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said.

“That’s what Forward Singapore is about,” he added, referring to the major consultation exercise that sought feedback from Singaporeans about the future they want, which he launched in 2022.

“It’s to keep our society strong and united; to share the benefits of progress with all, not just some; to uplift all Singaporeans, not just a few.”

Throughout three speeches delivered in Malay, Mandarin and English at the Institute of Technical Education’s headquarters in Ang Mo Kio yesterday, Wong presented several more moves that the Government is making to progress towards this “refreshed Singapore Dream”.

A centrepiece of these was his announcement of an extra 10 weeks of shared parental leave that a couple can split between themselves and take within the first year of their newborn’s life.

This, on top of his announcement that four weeks of paternity leave will be made mandatory from April next year, is aimed at nudging Singapore towards a more family-friendly society, as well as one where men and women share the load of caregiving more equitably, he said.

Other announcements were geared towards injecting more inclusivity into various facets of life, from education to housing to sports.

For example, he announced a move that will give single children and their parents priority if they are buying a new flat to live with or close to each other. The current policy offers such priority only to married children and their parents.

Wong also gave assurances that more will be done to keep housing affordable — an issue that he noted is a big concern among Singaporeans — including to increase housing grants for low-income families.

On the sporting front, a major revamp of the Kallang precinct aims to bolster the infrastructure for national athletes while fostering a sporting culture among all Singaporeans.

‘Harder’ next phase of economic development

Reiterating a message he delivered during Budget 2024, Wong dismissed the notion that Singapore pursues economic growth “at all costs”, stressing that the nation seeks growth so that it can create more opportunities and a better quality of life for all Singaporeans.

But the next phase of economic development will be harder, he said, noting that developed countries are rebuilding their critical industries instead of outsourcing them, while developing countries are moving up the value chain.

On its part, the Government will continue to maintain Singapore’s competitiveness as a business-friendly hub and keep regulatory burden to a minimum by proactively reviewing rules and processes, and to “prune them back where possible”, he added.

However, as economic changes occur at an accelerating pace, Singaporeans must embrace lifelong learning so that they can be equipped with the skills to stay competitive.

“Many of us have grown up thinking that studying and learning is all about passing exams and getting the qualifications for a job. That mindset really has to go,” he said.

Building on enhancements that he had announced in Budget 2024 to enhance the SkillsFuture programme, Wong said on Sunday that a monthly training allowance for people pursuing full-time courses to upgrade their skills will be extended to those taking up part-time courses as well.

Then there is the new SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support Scheme, which will help lower- and middle-income workers who lose their jobs with funding of up to S$6,000 over a maximum of six months, while they go for training, job matching and career coaching.

An education system for all

Wong also spoke about the major reset required in the education system and parents’ attitudes towards it.

While Singapore’s education system is among the best in the world, Wong acknowledged that it is also competitive and can lead to anxiety and stress.

Parents, in wanting their children to have a good head-start, exert pressure on their progeny to work hard and push their own limits.

“But too much pressure will do more harm than good. It can snuff out the joy of learning early in life,” he said, adding that such contradictions are something that all parents encounter.

“It can’t be resolved through policy alone. We have to manage this together as a society.”

To this end, the Government has made adjustments such as changes to the Primary School Leaving Examination scoring system and doing away with streaming in secondary schools.

Wong assured Singaporeans that more will be done to ensure that every school is a good school, including providing more resources for schools that have more students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Government is also providing subsidies for Singaporean students in the new University of the Arts Singapore — a private university — to the same extent as students in autonomous universities, and giving more attention to aspiring athletes.

“So when we talk about multiple pathways, we mean it seriously — we are backing these goals with resources, and fully committed to nurturing the diverse abilities of every Singaporean.”

Wong repeated the point that the Government cannot walk alone in this endeavour to build a more caring and cohesive society.

His voice cracked with emotion as he recalled how Singaporeans stood united as a nation and helped one another to overcome challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that this indomitable spirit is what will help the country “shine ever more brightly”.

“We can be a nation where everyone can flourish, thrive and be the best possible version of ourselves,” he said.

“I ask for your support as we embark on this journey. We have much to do and a full agenda ahead. Let us join our hands and hearts, and chart our new way forward, together.”

Wong shared an anecdote from his past, saying that when he was studying in Michigan in the United States, he learnt about one of the most famous ghost towns in the state, which was named “Singapore”.

It was founded in the 1830s and became a busy lumber and ship-building town.

“No one really knows the origins of its name, but it was very likely inspired by a British port in the exotic Far East founded in 1819.” he added.

The town lasted for about 50 years, before it was swallowed up by shifting sand dunes. Today, only a signboard remains as a marker of its existence, Wong said.

“Singapore in Michigan didn’t last very long. We want this Singapore to be around for a very long time — for the next thousand years and beyond.” — TODAY