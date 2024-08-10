MARSEILLE, Aug 10 — Max Maeder probably does not realise the enormity of his achievement in winning Olympic kitefoiling bronze, the 17-year-old Singaporean’s mother said, predicting he would return for another go at gold.

Wearing a bright red shirt with “Mama” embroidered on her sleeve, Hwee Keng Maeder said she felt “emotional” as she gave her son an intense embrace on the beach when the kitefoiler came ashore, as family and friends cheered and waved flags.

“I love him just as much, he’s my son,” Hwee Keng Maeder told Reuters of his performance, as Singaporean media mobbed the bronze medallist. Maeder’s medal win yesterday, the first in sailing for Singapore, coincided with its national day.

Asked if Maeder would have another tilt at Olympic gold in 2028, his mother said he would.

“I know he will. He’s a strong boy, he will come back stronger,” she said. Maeder’s family, who had flown in from around the world to witness his race, planned to mark his success with a party in Marseille.

The young Singaporean, who is kitefoiling’s reigning world champion and was ranked number one in the sport, admitted ashore that he was “sulking a bit” behind the smiles.

Coming down from the excitement of his Olympic experience would, his mother said, be another journey.

“That’s the work that he has to do himself, what we can do is to be his safety net,” she added. — Reuters