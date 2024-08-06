SINGAPORE, Aug 6 — A 40-year-old man was charged today with attempting to be in unlawful possession of a weapon after he tried to grab a service revolver from an auxiliary police officer.

Goh Chuan Chong allegedly committed the offence on Sunday at about 5.40pm in a ward at the Changi General Hospital.

According to court documents, Goh “reached out (his) hands to grab the service revolver” that was secured on a holster attached to the utility belt of Abraham Lincoln, an auxiliary police officer from the Certis Cisco Auxiliary Police.

Goh was charged at the Court Crime Registry Chambers, which is not open to the public, and has been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination.

He is expected to be back in court on Aug 20.

Any first-time offender found guilty of being in unlawful possession of any arms or ammunition can be jailed for between five and 10 years, and also faces a minimum of six strokes of the cane. — TODAY