SINGAPORE, Feb 21 — Nearly 60 drivers faced penalties at the Woodlands Checkpoint during the recent Chinese New Year and Ramadan festive period for flouting traffic rules, including jumping queues and crossing double white lines.

The offences were recorded between February 13 and 17 as police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) carried out intensified enforcement operations, The Straits Times reported today.

As part of the crackdown, 48 drivers had to U-turn and rejoin the queue, 31 were referred to traffic police, and 11 foreign-registered vehicles were barred from entering Singapore.

Authorities said the operation aimed to deter dangerous driving during a period of heavy traffic and to ensure the safety of all road users.