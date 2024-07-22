SINGAPORE, July 22 — Singapore is studying “very carefully” the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s advisory opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory unlawful, said its Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

“I note that the International Court of Justice has just published its advisory opinion. This was done just last Friday and Singapore is studying this advisory opinion very carefully,” he said at a handover ceremony of Singapore’s fourth tranche of humanitarian assistance to Gaza here today.

The transcript of his remarks was shared via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) website.

In the advisory opinion released on July 19, the ICJ, among others, reaffirmed that the Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the regime associated with them, have been established and are being maintained in violation of international law.

Balakrishnan said Singapore’s long-standing position on the issue of Israeli settlements has been clear and consistent.

“We view Israel’s settlements in the West Bank as illegal under international law. These settlements, in fact, make it much harder to arrive at a negotiated two-state solution,” he said.

Balakrishnan said Singapore had consistently voted in support of United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolutions that reject Israeli settlements in the West Bank and voted in favour of all UN General Assembly resolutions calling upon Israel to rescind all unilateral measures to change the status of Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Balakrishnan said Singapore is sending 1,000 tonnes of rice and 300 tonnes of canned sardines to Gaza under its fourth tranche of humanitarian assistance.

These essential supplies will be transported via commercial sea freight from Singapore to Larnaca, Cyprus, for onward conveyance to Gaza, in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Cyprus.

With this latest tranche of aid, Singapore has to-date contributed more than S$17 million (RM60 million) worth of donations for Gaza.

The ceremony was also attended by Hawazi, Chargé d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Singapore Dhabia Al Mehairbi, and Honorary Consul of Cyprus in Singapore Raja Bose. — Bernama