SINGAPORE, July 21 — Singaporeans are advised to defer non-essential travel to Bangladesh as the situation remains volatile following days of deadly student-led protests in the country.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) also advised Singaporeans in Bangladesh to remain vigilant, minimise travel out of their homes, monitor the local news closely, and heed instructions of local authorities.

Singaporeans in Bangladesh who require consular assistance should contact the republic’s High Commission in the country or the MFA 24-hour duty office in Singapore.

The Bangladesh government has imposed a nationwide curfew on Saturday in response to escalating violence and demonstrations.

Internet services, mobile data networks, and public transport services have been disrupted.

According to reports, this week's protests against government job quotas between student demonstrators and police have resulted in the loss of more than 100 lives. — Bernama