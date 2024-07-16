SINGAPORE, July 16 — Still seething from an argument with patrons at a Korean restaurant, a man walked outside, mistook a man as being one of the patrons he had clashed with and struck him with the jagged edge of a broken bottle.

Marcus Phua Han Sheng was dining with friends at Hansing Pocha, a restaurant on Neil Road in Tanjong Pagar, when their group became involved in an argument with another group of patrons.

Yesterday, the 30-year-old Singaporean was sentenced to six months’ jail after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt by means of a dangerous weapon likely to cause death.

The court heard that Phua felt “remorseful” and made full restitution of the victim’s medical bills, amounting to S$4,857.10 (RM16,888.73), on June 22 last year, a month after the incident.

What happened

On May 28 last year, while having a meal with his friends at Hansing Pocha, Phua’s group had an argument with members of another party who were also eating at the restaurant.

Phua was initially trying to mediate the situation and prevent a fight. However, a fight ensued, and Phua flipped a hot pot at one member of the group, who retaliated by hitting him multiple times.

Restaurant workers and Phua’s friends intervened to break up the fight.

The party who had been arguing with Phua left the restaurant shortly afterwards.

Still upset, Phua grabbed a soju bottle, smashed it against a table to create a jagged surface, and walked out as well.

He then saw the victim, dressed similarly as some of the other group members standing just outside the restaurant.

Mistaking the victim as a member of the group, Phua struck him over the left side of his head with the broken bottle.

The victim suffered multiple facial cuts over his left forehead, left cheek and left ear.

The victim had to undergo stitching for the cuts and was given nine days of medical leave.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shaun Lim Sheng Kang sought a jail term of six to eight months, noting that Phua’s remorse was considered a mitigating factor.

He said that Phua made restitution, despite being aware that he could still face charges.

For voluntarily causing hurt by means of a dangerous instrument likely to cause death, Phua could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned, or received any combination of such punishments. — TODAY