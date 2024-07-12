SINGAPORE, July 12 — The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has been served a notice under the Foreign Interference Countermeasures Act (Fica) due to its “close nexus and symbiotic relationship” with the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

NTUC is Singapore’s national trade union that represents the interests of workers across various industries.

In a statement on Thursday (July 11), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said NTUC would be designated as a “politically significant person” under section 47 of Fica.

The ministry added that its Registrar of Foreign and Political Disclosures “has assessed that given NTUC’s close nexus and symbiotic relationship with the PAP, it is in the public interest for countermeasures under Fica to be applied to NTUC”.

If designated as a politically significant person, NTUC would be required to make annual disclosures to the registrar.

These include political donations of S$10,000 (RM34,800) or more that NTUC receives and accepts, and its foreign affiliations.

“These transparency requirements will mitigate NTUC’s risk of being a target of foreign interference,” MHA said.

Under Fica, a politically significant person is one who is subject to stringent countermeasures against foreign inteference, given the person’s direct involvement in Singapore’s political processes.

Fica defines politically significant persons as political parties, political office-holders, Members of Parliament, central executive committee members of political parties, and election candidates and their election agents.

It also empowers a competent authority to designate individuals and organisations as politically significant persons if relevant conditions are met.

Its latest provisions to counteract foreign interference through domestic proxies took effect on December 29 last year.

NTUC has 14 days from Thursday to submit representations to the registrar. The union may appeal to Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam against the registrar’s decision if designated.

Responding in a statement on Thursday, NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng said that the trade union is committed to championing its members’ and workers’ interests with “accountability and transparency”.

Ng added: “We are aligned with national safeguards to prevent foreign interference, and we will continue to ensure that our operations remain free from foreign influence.

“We will review MHA’s requirements for the designation process and would like to assure our members, partners and stakeholders that NTUC’s core work to better workers’ lives and livelihoods will continue unabated.”

Ng was co-opted as part of the PAP Central Executive Committee in its party elections in 2020 and 2022.

In response to queries from CNA, an NTUC spokesperson said the trade union has not and does not accept donations from political entities.

“NTUC is aligned with national safeguards to prevent foreign interference, and we will continue to ensure that our operations remain free from foreign influence.”

On the nature of NTUC’s foreign affiliations, the spokesperson said NTUC is affiliated internationally with the International Labour Organisation, International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), ITUC Asia-Pacific and the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) Trade Union Council, which are stated on its website.

Additionally, the spokesperson said NTUC is also “unlikely” to appeal the registrar’s decision.

In a separate statement, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday that NTUC’s designation as a politically significant person does not prohibit its ongoing activities.

“MOM will continue to work with NTUC as a key tripartite partner. NTUC’s activities have been in compliance with the Trade Unions Act.”

PAP and NTUC’S relationship

The ruling party and the trade union have had a long-standing relationship since the 1960s, when Singapore was striving for its independence.

At then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s May Day Rally this year, he referenced how the late Lee Kuan Yew started his political journey by representing the postal workers’ union in the postmen’s strike in 1952.

“Our symbiotic partnership was born in a crucible of fire,” said Lee, who is now Senior Minister.

He referenced the tripartite model, in which the Government, employers and unions such as NTUC work together to promote economic growth, social stability and fair labour practices.

“We have not only created prosperity and progress for our nation but ensured that every Singaporean benefits from the fruits of growth. Through the symbiotic relationship with the PAP, the NTUC has done right by workers, and helped them and their families to enjoy a better life,” Lee added.

In then Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s May Day Rally speech in 2023, he also emphasised the importance of the tripartite relationship between the PAP, NTUC and employers.

“Tripartism — that’s our secret recipe, our secret formula. It is one of our greatest and most sustainable competitive advantages,” said Wong, who succeeded Lee as Prime Minister in May.

He referred to the relationship between the PAP and NTUC as “sibling organisations” that “originated from the same movement”.

“The Government will always strive for a fairer and more equal society and for the well-being of every worker — that conviction is in our DNA; it’s in the DNA of both the PAP and the NTUC,” Wong said.

He added that NTUC has continuously supported the ruling party “through good times and bad”, and both organisations have attended each other’s rallies.

“We affirm this special relationship when we say together in one voice: Majulah NTUC, Majulah PAP, Majulah Singapura.”

Other designated ‘politically significant persons’

On February 26, 59-year-old Singaporean businessman Philip Chan Man Ping became the first person to be designated as “politically significant” under Fica.

Chan reportedly moved to Singapore from Hong Kong in 1990. He was patron of the Punggol Park Community Centre Management Committee since January 2014 and a patron of the Bukit Timah Community Club Management Committee since September 2014.

Two non-governmental organisations (NGO), Think Centre and Maruah, have also been designated as politically significant persons.

Think Centre is a member of Forum Asia, an international human rights NGO.

Maruah works with groups from Asean member countries on issues such as the cross-border trafficking and smuggling of women and children into the sex trade. — TODAY