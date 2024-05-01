SINGAPORE, May 1 — As he prepares to hand over Singapore “in good order” to his successor, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he feels “a sense of satisfaction and completeness”.

“I have done my duty, and I am very glad I chose this path of public service all those years ago,” a visibly emotional Lee said at the May Day Rally today, to thunderous applause, cheers and a standing ovation.

Lee also paid tribute to the labour movement and recapped some of Singapore’s top achievements during his tenure, remarking on Singapore’s resilience and ability to stand tall through tough crises in the past.

He received another standing ovation at the end of his speech, his last major one as Prime Minister.

Here are five of the key national accomplishments he highlighted in his speech:

Growing the economy

Lee spoke about Singapore’s strategies to transform and upgrade the economy through investments in promising sectors, such as biotech, information technology, transportation and financial services.

“Our economic base diversified. We climbed the value chain, going from factories and production lines to research and development in pharmaceuticals and nanotechnology. Now we are keeping up with dramatic breakthroughs in AI (Artificial Intelligence),” Lee noted.

Singapore also expanded and deepened international trade partnerships, which enhanced the country’s role as a regional hub and a global node, attracting multinational corporations to Singapore and helping to develop new markets overseas.

PM Lee bows after thanking Singaporeans for their support in his May Day Rally speech on May 1, 2024.

Improving housing

Lee highlighted housing policies that have revitalised neighbourhoods with green spaces, schools, polyclinics and community amenities.

Giving the example of older towns like Ang Mo Kio, Lee said that through programmes such as the Main Upgrading Programme (MUP) and Lift Upgrading Programme (LUP), older estates have been rejuvenated and made fit for a more elderly population.

Improving transport

On Singapore’s public transport, Lee praised Singapore’s rail network as convenient, reliable and affordable.

While he acknowledged issues such as rail reliability, Lee pointed out that the situation has improved.

“Nowadays our trains are as reliable as, or better than, most other MRT systems,” he said. “Surveys rank it amongst the best in the world.”

Singaporeans will feel that it can still be better, he noted, and the Government will keep on improving the transport system, he said.

For starters, the expansion of the MRT network with the Cross Island Line and the Jurong Region Line will make transport more convenient for Singaporeans, he added.

Affordable healthcare and education

Singapore’s investment in a first-class healthcare system has made healthcare affordable and accessible to all, Lee noted.

“Because our healthcare system is up to scratch, if another pandemic like Covid-19 hits, we can be more assured that it is ready to take the load and see us through safely,” he said.

In the meantime, education has become more affordable in the past few decades, he added.

Singapore has also upgraded the preschool profession and created multiple options and pathways which cater to students with a wide range of talents and interests.

As for university graduates, Lee noted Singapore’s low youth unemployment as compared with other nations, and said fresh graduates can readily find jobs, taking up jobs that “did not exist in their parents’ generation”.

“These are just some of the new opportunities and choices that young Singaporeans have to realise their dreams – whatever they may aspire to be,” he added.

A more inclusive society

Lee recounted various social policies that have been implemented to help the disadvantaged, to make sure they do not fall through the cracks.

“One of my earliest moves was to create Comcare, to bring together our many social programmes, enhance them further and channel more resources to help the needy amongst us,” he recalled.

Lee also cited policies such as MediShield Life, which helps Singaporeans with hospital bills, and the Silver Support Scheme to help seniors with lower incomes.

Lee paid tribute to activists and volunteers who launched ground-up initiatives to celebrate those with disabilities, allowing those with special needs to have more opportunities.

He lauded the efforts of Singaporeans in creating a society that is egalitarian and meritocratic, pointing out how such fundamentals have helped the nation through past crises like the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the more recent Covid-19 pandemic, adding that Singapore “pulled through but emerged stronger, faring much better than many other countries”.

“Singaporeans have every reason to be proud of our international standing, proud of what we have achieved together, and proud to call ourselves Singaporeans,” he said. — TODAY