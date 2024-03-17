SINGAPORE, March 17 — The people took to the streets today as some roads along Singapore’s Civic District and Central Business District (CBD) were closed to traffic for Car-Free Sunday which returns after a four-year hiatus.

The public took this opportunity to ‘conquer’ the streets in the designated areas including on St Andrew’s Road and the Esplanade Drive through various methods — on foot, bicycle, kick-scooters, rollerblade, and many more — as soon as the event started at 8am today.

Architect, Sze Chong, 64, said he cycled more than 12 kilometres (km) from his home in Pasir Panjang to join today’s event and enjoyed roaming freely on the streets without the presence of other larger vehicles.

“I used to join before this (Car-Free Sunday) in 2019 before they stop due to the pandemic, so now they just restarted this again. It’s good to open the city area for family and all the groups and there is also a lot of programmes.

“I hope this event can be bigger. Now its only about 4.5 km for one loop,” he told Bernama, adding that he hoped Car-Free Sunday can be held more frequently in the future.

Meanwhile, Amy, 50, who came with her husband and 11-year-old daughter for some family bonding time, said she looked forward for this event to be held at least once every few months.

“It is a very good idea because we hardly get a chance to walk on these roads; today we get to cycle, skate and there are many fun booths and activities for families to join,” she said.

The programme, organised by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), promotes Singapore’s car-lite goal by creating greater public awareness of the benefits of walking, cycling and riding public transport as sustainable ways to travel.

It also encourage pedestrians and active mobility device users to adopt etiquettes to share space safely and harmoniously.

Various games and activities were also held during the event such as piloxing mass workout, aeromodelling, parkour and korfball. Marketplace such as Singapore Really Really Free Market and booths also kept visitors busy as they strolled along.

Market organiser Tien said despite today’s hot weather, the programme was a great opportunity to reach out to the public and keep the sharing and giving spirit alive.

“It’s a market that we don’t charge money. The most important thing is giving, sharing and caring for others.

“Anyone can join and give away their things and service for free. We have been doing this for about 14 years; today is a bit challenging with the weather but it was fun,” he said. — Bernama