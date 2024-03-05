SINGAPORE, March 5 — Police are investigating after receiving a report over posters that were put up in Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) toilets claiming that the university is using school fees to fund Israel in the war in Gaza.

The top of the poster reads: “Applying to NTU? Your school fees is funding the genocide in Palestine. ”

The poster also details various ways NTU is allegedly funding Israel, such as its collaboration with French multinational company Thales, which has a joint research laboratory with the university and the French National Centre for Scientific Research.

Thales designs, develops and manufactures electrical systems as well as devices and equipment for the aerospace, defence, transportation and security sectors.

The poster alleges that Thales has a relationship with Israeli Aerospace Industries and Elbit, an Israel-based international military technology company and defence contractor.

The poster also claims that the weapons from these two companies have been used during the Israel-Gaza war.

“The posters were not authorised, and were removed by campus security,” said NTU in a press statement today.

NTU also said a police report has been made.

According to a post on the online forum Reddit, the posters were found in the toilets of NTU during the university’s Open House on Sunday.

In response to queries from TODAY, the police confirmed today that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing. — TODAY