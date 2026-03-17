ALOR SETAR, March 17 — Activist Tamim Dahri Abdul Razak failed to turn up at the Magistrate’s Court in Langkawi today where he was to be charged with defiling an object sacred to Hindus.

Kedah Director of Prosecutions Khairul Anuar Abdul Halim said more time was needed to secure the 34-year-old, who is currently believed to be out of the country, national news agency Bernama reported.

“He did not appear today to be charged under Section 295 of the Penal Code, so we are requesting a new date for the mention of the case on May 17,” Khairul was quoted as saying.

During proceedings before Magistrate Hemy Annerina Haja Mydin, the court was told that Tamim had been traced to Riyadh, having travelled via Bangkok International Airport in Thailand.

However, no official documentation was available to confirm the information.

Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail said investigations into Tamim were linked to the alleged act of damaging a soolam, a sacred symbol in Hinduism, at the former site of the Sri Maha Muniswarar Temple in Langkawi.

He said Tamim is expected to be charged under Section 295 of the Penal Code, which pertains to damaging or desecrating objects held sacred by any religious group with the intent to insult religion.