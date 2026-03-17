JOHOR BAHRU, March 17 — The bravery of a father who saved two young victims from drowning at Pantai Batu Layar, Kota Tinggi, on Jan 1 has been recognised by the Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Mohamad Danial Md Sanin, 36, said he was on holiday with his family when he heard cries for help coming from the beach.

“At first, I thought it was another family having fun at the beach, but when I got closer, I saw a boy and a teenage girl being swept out to sea,” he told Bernama at the JBPM monthly assembly at Dewan Bakawali, Johor JBPM headquarters.

He said he immediately rushed into the sea without thinking about his own safety and managed to pull both of them back to shore.

“Thank God, when the rescue team and medical personnel arrived, they confirmed that both victims, aged nine and 16, were safe before taking them to the hospital,” said the father of two.

Mohamad Danial said that although he is not a skilled swimmer, his determination to save lives prompted him to act instinctively.

“I am happy they are safe and touched by the recognition from JBPM,” he said.

Johor JBPM director Siti Rohani Nadir said that besides Mohamad Danial, several other individuals who assisted the fire department in its daily duties also received certificates of appreciation.

“Today, a total of 25 media practitioners from various agencies, including RTM and Bernama, members of the public and fire personnel were accorded recognition,” she said.

In another development, the construction of a new fire and rescue station (BBP), the Johor Sentral BBP, is expected to improve coverage and shorten response times in Johor Bahru city and its surrounding areas.

Siti Rohani said the Category C station is much needed due to the city’s rapid development, and it is expected to be completed in 2027.

She said another BBP is planned for Simpang Renggam, while stations in Larkin and Kluang are being upgraded.

“We have also received eight new Fire Rescue Tenders (FRT) and four Light Operations Vehicles (LOV) to enhance response performance. One of the fire engines is equipped with a water cannon capable of spraying up to about 60 metres,” she said.

Additionally, Siti Rohani said the department, in collaboration with the private sector, is developing a Community Learning Centre (CLC), with physical construction already completed and expected to be operational by the end of this year.

“The CLC will serve as a one-stop centre for the community to gain knowledge on firefighting and safety measures during emergencies. Installation of equipment at the centre is expected to be completed by year-end,” she said. — Bernama