SHAH ALAM, March 17 — West Coast Expressway Holdings Berhad (WCEHB) expects more than 200,000 vehicles to use the West Coast Expressway (WCE) daily from March 20 to 29, following a sharp increase in traffic in conjunction with the long Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.

WCE Strategic Communications and Stakeholder Engagement General Manager Syed Mohammed Idid said the surge reflects high travel demand based on recent festive patterns, where the highway previously recorded between 160,000 and 170,000 vehicles per day.

He said that although several sections in Selangor – Sections 3, 4, and 7 – are still not open and are expected to be completed this year, traffic flow along existing stretches has shown a significant increase.

“WCE remains committed to ensuring safe and efficient journeys for all road users,” he said in a statement today, as he advised highway users to plan their trips early to avoid congestion, especially during peak hours expected in the afternoon until night.

He recommended motorists to download the WCE application for real-time traffic information, as well as to depart early in the morning, and ensure their vehicles are in good and safe condition.

Users are also reminded to always comply with speed limits, wear seat belts, and not misuse the emergency lane except in emergencies.

In addition, drivers are advised to get adequate rest before starting their journey and to stop at rest and service areas (RnR) such as Sungai Nyior, Perak, and Kapar, Selangor if they feel tired.

For any emergency assistance, users can contact the WCE toll-free line at 1700-81-6600, which operates round-the-clock. — Bernama