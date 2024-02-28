SINGAPORE, Feb 28 — Commuters who got SimplyGo cards between Jan 9 and Jan 22 will now be able to obtain a new card that uses the old ticketing system, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said today.

This follows the decision to extend the old ticketing system until at least 2030 rather than fully adopting the SimplyGo system for adult fares as originally planned.

Commuters can obtain the new cards using the old “card-based ticketing (CBT) system” at any of the 44 SimplyGo Ticket Offices available islandwide, LTA said.

“About 290,000 adult cards (SimplyGo EZ-Link and Nets Prepaid) and 67,000 concession cards users are eligible to receive new CBT cards,” said LTA.

How to collect new CBT cards

Commuters unsure of their eligibility can check by keying in their 16-digit SimplyGo Ez-link card identification number (CAN ID) found on the back of their card via the SimplyGo website.

Eligible commuters will be able to collect their cards on a scheduled date determined by the last digit of their SimplyGo card.

This collection system will be used to ensure a more organised collection process with shorter waiting times, and avoid overcrowding, LTA said.

Commuters unable to collect their cards on the allocated dates can visit a ticket office at a time of their choosing from April 29 to June 30.

LTA said that longer queues and wait times are to be expected during the morning and evening peak hours of 8am to 9.30am and 5pm to 7pm.

Commuters are also reminded to bring their SimplyGo card for verification during card collection.

The agency said concession card holders, including seniors, who got SimplyGo cards on or before Jan 22 will have a replacement CBT card sent to their registered addresses between April 1 and May 31.

“There is sufficient stock of CBT Ez-link cards and eligible commuters are encouraged to adhere to their allocated collection dates,” said LTA.

Commuters who purchased the Nets Prepaid Card between Jan 9 and 22 will be able to collect a free Nets FlashPay Card from April 1 to June 30 at any of the 44 SimplyGo Ticket Offices.

What led to the postponement of SimplyGo

The plan to fully adopt the SimplyGo payment system for adult fares by June 1 was announced on Jan 9 by LTA.

However, on Jan 22, a decision was made to postpone the planned change to at least 2030 after LTA said that they would try to iron out concerns raised by commuters.

These included the inability to view their amount balance and the fare deducted at fare scanners.

Commuters had also been concerned at delays they faced in trying to upgrade their Ez-link cards to SimplyGo-compatible cards during the initial two-week period.

In an apology to the public on Jan 26, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said called the move to phase out EZ-link cards for SimplyGo cards was a “judgement error”.

LTA had underestimated commuters’ “strong preference” to be able to see fare deductions and card balance information at card scanners on buses and at MRT fare gates. — TODAY