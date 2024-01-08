SINGAPORE, Jan 8 — A 72-year-old male bus driver is assisting with police investigations after a video circulated on WhatsApp shows him ramming into a motorcyclist while changing lanes, causing the motorcyclist to crash into the car in front of him.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in response to TODAY's queries that they were alerted to the case at 7.15am this morning.

The accident happened at the junction of Clementi Avenue 6 and Commonwealth Avenue West and involved a car, a bus and a motorcycle, the police said.

In the video shared on WhatsApp, the bus is seen changing lanes after the junction of Clementi Avenue 6. As it crosses into the lane, the corner of the bus hits the motorcyclist.

Advertisement

Upon impact, the motorcyclist is flung forward to the car in front of him, crashing into the car's rear window.

The 46-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY

Advertisement