SINGAPORE, Dec 29 — The man in the viral video attempting to pry open the doors of a moving MRT train returned to court where he was handed one new charge for being a public nuisance.

Vanessa Wang Zi Qi, 47, appeared in court through video link today (December 29) despite being earlier offered bail at S$10,000 (RM34,853) on December 21.

The prosecution told the court that this was because Wang was unable to find a suitable bailor.

According to charge sheets, the new charge handed to Wang was for causing annoyance to commuters on the MRT at Yio Chu Kang station when he tried to pull open the MRT train doors on December 1, 2023.

The charge sheets also identified Wang as a male.

Wang was previously charged with two charges of being a public nuisance and one count of voluntarily causing hurt.

Two of the public nuisance charges were for trying to pull open MRT doors at Braddell and Ang Mo Kio MRT station while the remaining charge was for causing hurt to a person by kicking him at Ang Mo Kio MRT station.

During the hearing, the prosecution said that they were ready to proceed with Wang’s case and intended to proceed on three of the charges and have one charge taken into consideration.

When asked by District Judge Ow Yong Tuck Leong how Wang would like to proceed, his defence counsel Jared Lee sought an adjournment until February 1 or 2.

Lee said that this was so he had enough time to take his client’s instruction and make representations.

However, the prosecution argued for a shorter time frame, taking into account the 23 days that Wang had been in remand.

Wang is set to return to court on January 4, 2024, for his pre-trial conference. — TODAY